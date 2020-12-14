C-SPAN Elects to Track Electoral College Votes

C-SPAN is keeping track of the Electoral College votes in the states Monday (Dec. 14).

A number of states are streaming the proceedings and C-SPAN says it is featuring eight or nine such public votes on its web site as well as on the cable network.

A C-SPAN spokesperson said it was looking to provide some insight into the process and made its decision on which state votes to stream/air based on a balanced cross-section of votes of interest as well as its resources, including the number of servers to host the streams.



At press time, Indiana's vote was just wrapping up from the House Chamber in Indianapolis and Delaware was next up in the CSPAN rotation. That will be followed by coverage of votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas.

The votes are happening throughout the day, with some streamed and others not.

Other news networks, including CNN, have also been covering the states when the electors are in action.



C-SPAN will also cover President-elect Joe Biden's 8 p.m. speech, at the conclusion of the Electoral College vote, to talk about the results, which are expected to be 306 votes for Biden to 232 for President Trump.

According to C-SPAN, it had already planned an 8 p.m. special program recapping the day's voting with highlights, a host and guest calls, which will now lead off with the Biden speech.

President Trump continues to dispute the election, saying it was "rigged" and "stolen," though not offering evidence to convince any one of multiple courts in which his campaign has filed challenges.