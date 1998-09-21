Broadcom Completes One-Chip Cable Modem

Wrapping up a three-year development cycle, Broadcom Corp.

is expected to make good on its single-chip promise for cable modems this week.

The $50 chip should come as welcome news to cable-modem

manufacturers and their MSO customers, because it represents another step in a steep

integration curve that will result in lower end-unit prices.

Broadcom officials also said the single chip, dubbed the

BCM3300, is poised to find its way into advanced cable set-top boxes for applications like

Internet-based electronic commerce and Web-surfing via the TV.

Several manufacturers, including General Instrument Corp.

and Scientific-Atlanta Inc., plan to include standards-based cable modems in their

advanced-digital set-top lines.

The chip development collapses from three to one the number

of chips necessary to handle DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability

Specification) cable-modem functions, said Rich Nelson, director of cable television for

Broadcom.

The chip currently supports the DOCSIS 1.0 specification,

as well as several features needed by MSOs that want to differentiate the types of

high-speed-data services that they offer to customers.

Specifically, the 256-pin BCM3300 addresses advanced

quality-of-service capabilities, so that operators can offer multiple access speeds at

different price points -- important for situations where work-at-home users want

guaranteed levels of speed or service.

It also includes data fragmentation, so that MSOs can

provision constant-bit-rate services, like IP (Internet-protocol) telephony and

videoconferencing.

"That element is critical, because it solves the issue

of latency," Nelson said, referring to how IP calls need to happen in real-time, like

circuit-switched calls.

And the chip supports multiple-destination addresses and

multicast filters, he said, which are useful for "push" types of services, like

live stock tickers, news and sports scores.

Nelson said Broadcom developed a cable-modem-reference

design, the BCM93300, which supports DOCSIS specs, as well as interfaces for 10baseT

Ethernet, universal serial bus, voice-over-IP and video teleconferencing.

The BCM3300 is available now in "sample

quantities," Nelson said, and it will be available in volume quantities later this

year.