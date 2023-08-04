Broadcasters Blast Meta for Blocking News Content
Say retaliatory move shows monopoly power of Big Tech
North American broadcasters are in solidarity against Meta (Facebook) after the tech company blocked news on Canadian Facebook and Instagram accounts.
"“Meta – a nearly trillion-dollar company – repeatedly chooses to restrict news content for its users to avoid compensating news producers for the value it gains on their vital journalism," said the National Association of Broadcasters and Canadian Association of Broadcasters in a joint statement. "These retaliatory tactics demonstrate Meta’s monopolistic dominance over the advertising marketplace and its ability to dictate how radio and TV broadcasters, newspapers and others can reach audiences online. Rather than working to ensure its users have access to trusted news and information, Meta is holding news content on its platform hostage."
According to NAB/CAB, Meta's move came after Canada passed the Canada Online News Act, which allows news outlets to get together to bargain collectively with Meta and others for repurposing their content online.
The new law provides for mandatory arbitration if negotiations do not result in an agreement.
A similar U.S. bill has gotten major pushback from Meta and other Big Tech platforms.
