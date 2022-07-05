Big Tech to FCC: Drop Inquiry Into Universal Service Fund Fees

Powerful computer companies told the Federal Communications Commission it would be a waste of the the agency’s — and stakeholders’ — time and money to continue trying to make them pay to help subsidize broadband for low-income and hard-to-reach residents.

Currently, edge providers such as Google, Facebook, Apple and others do not pay into the Universal Service Fund, but the FCC has asked whether that needs to change.

In a resubmission of previous comments, INCOMPAS, the Computer & Communications Industry Association and the Digital Media Association said that since the time of that first comment submission last year, there is overwhelming opposition to considering adding Big Tech to the fee categories and no justification for imposing new levies on “large technology companies.”

To sum it up, they said, INCOMPAS, CCIA and DiMA believe it is time for the FCC to close this aspect of the proceeding “so as not to waste any additional resources of the Commission or stakeholders.”

Not everyone is part of the overwhelming opposition to making Big Tech pay into the USF.

For example, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr has said that the best way to fund the FCC's Universal Service Fund advanced communications subsidies is to make Big Tech pay the freight.

Admittedly, Carr is a big critic of Big Tech in general.

USF currently taps telecom providers — and their declining base of phone customers — to subsidize advanced telecommunications service, including broadband service, to low-income areas and high-cost areas where there is less of a business case to reach, as well as to eligible schools and libraries, a model that is increasingly less sustainable.

Those telecom providers, currently landline, mobile and cable and other VoIP providers, pass along the USF contribution in turn as a line item on customers' bills.

Making streamers and other edge providers pay into the USF fund was also contemplated in a Republican-backed bill, the Funding Affordable Internet with Reliable [FAIR] Contributions Act. The legislation asks the FCC to consider if it should add to the contribution base “a search engine, a social media platform, a streaming service, an app store, a cloud computing service or an e-commerce platform.” ■