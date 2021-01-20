Biden Pressed to Pass on Big Tech Appointments
Fight for the Future will fight placing Silicon Valley execs in Administration
Fight for the Future did not give new President Joe Biden much of a honeymoon.
It has already launched a petition drive to try and keep Big Tech execs out of the new administration.
Also Read: Amazon Hammered Over Election Day Security
The group cites media reports that Biden "is planning to install Silicon Valley executives and lobbyists into key positions in government."
FFTF has been fighting the rollback of net neutrality rules and the roll out of high-tech government surveillance, among other issues.
FFTF said it can't let that happen and is demanding that Biden and his administration officials who will, instead, take "meaningful action to reign in the power of Big Tech," though that does not extend to attacking social media's Sec. 230 immunity from civil liability for third-party content.
Also Read: Amazon Suspends Sales of Facial Recognition Software to Police
President Joe Biden has said he favors eliminating that Sec. 230 immunity, but it is not clear whether that remains his position.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.