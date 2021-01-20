Biden Pressed to Pass on Big Tech Appointments

Fight for the Future did not give new President Joe Biden much of a honeymoon.

It has already launched a petition drive to try and keep Big Tech execs out of the new administration.

The group cites media reports that Biden "is planning to install Silicon Valley executives and lobbyists into key positions in government."

FFTF has been fighting the rollback of net neutrality rules and the roll out of high-tech government surveillance, among other issues.

FFTF said it can't let that happen and is demanding that Biden and his administration officials who will, instead, take "meaningful action to reign in the power of Big Tech," though that does not extend to attacking social media's Sec. 230 immunity from civil liability for third-party content.

President Joe Biden has said he favors eliminating that Sec. 230 immunity, but it is not clear whether that remains his position.