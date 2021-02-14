TJ Ducklo, Biden Assistant Press Secretary, Resigns

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned following a story in People about his relationship with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, who had covered the campaign and has been a contributor to NBC.

Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo had "lashed out" at Politico reporter Tara Palmieri (https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/02/i-will-destroy-you-biden-aide-threatened-a-politico-reporter-pursuing-a-story-on-his-relationship), who was reporting on the story, leading to Ducklo's suspension and, late Friday, to the White House's announcement that he had tendered his resignation.

"We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "This conversation occurred with the support of the White House Chief of Staff. We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions."

Ducklo was senior communications director at NBC News before joining the Biden campaign and, before that, was senior manager of corporate communications for Viacom in New York.

He also worked with White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield at the Motion Picture Association in Washington, first as a press assistant and then as deputy director of corporate communications.