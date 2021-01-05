Biden Adds Tech, Political Staffers

President-elect Joe Biden has named David Recordon White House director of technology, one of several appointments in tech political strategy and public engagement the Biden-Harris team announced Tuesday (Jan. 5).



Recordon, who has been deputy chief technology officer for the transition, was director of White House information technology in the Obama Administration, where he oversaw cybersecurity and IT modernization efforts.



Austin Lin, former technical program manager on Facebook's infrastructure team and deputy director of information technology in the Obama Administration, who has been director of information technology and security for the transition, will be deputy director of technology.



Emmy Ruiz, former campaign aide to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, has been named director of political strategy and outreach for the Biden Administration. She is a former senior advisor to the Democratic National Committee and co-founder of political consulting firm NEWCO Strategies.



Erin Wilson, deputy executive director at the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will be deputy director of political strategy and outreach. She was national political director for the campaign. Before that she was senior advisor to the reelection campaign of Sen Bob Casey (D-Pa.).



Adrian Saenz, an advisor for Latino paid media and mail on the campaign, will be deputy director of the office of public engagement. He is a former White House senior advisor (the Obama Administration) and special assistant to the President, managing relationships with governors and state elected officials.