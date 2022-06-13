BET To Honor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at BET Awards

BET will honor Hip Hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy Combs with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 26 BET Awards live telecast.

The award, which honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence, will be given to the pioneering hip hop icon and entrepreneur during the telecast, which will be hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. Combs founded the music and culture-themed cable network Revolt TV in 2013.

Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include industry legends Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

BET Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy Connie Orlando added: “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment. And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”