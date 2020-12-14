Attorney General Bill Barr Resigns
Will exit before Christmas
Bill Barr, embattled attorney general and former Verizon executive, is resigning.
President Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of Barr for not disclosing a federal investigation into Hunter Biden before the election, tweeted:
"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family..."
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will be acting attorney general.
Barr would have been exiting by January anyway with the arrival of the Biden Administration.
Barr is a familiar face, both at Justice where he was attorney general under George H.W. Bush, and in communications circles, where he was a Verizon Communications executive and a member of the Time Warner board. Barr filed an affidavit in the AT&T-Time Warner legal case (Justice unsuccessfully challenged the deal and is still challenging it), taking issue with DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim's characterization of a meeting about the deal where Barr was also in attendance.
