Attorney General Bill Barr Resigns

Bill Barr, embattled attorney general and former Verizon executive, is resigning.

Attorney General Bill Barr (Image credit: U.S. Government)

President Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of Barr for not disclosing a federal investigation into Hunter Biden before the election, tweeted:

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family..."

Also Read: House Bill Bans Warrant-Proof Encryption

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will be acting attorney general.

Barr would have been exiting by January anyway with the arrival of the Biden Administration.

Also Read: Barr Says China is on Wat to 5G Advantage

Barr is a familiar face, both at Justice where he was attorney general under George H.W. Bush, and in communications circles, where he was a Verizon Communications executive and a member of the Time Warner board. Barr filed an affidavit in the AT&T-Time Warner legal case (Justice unsuccessfully challenged the deal and is still challenging it), taking issue with DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim's characterization of a meeting about the deal where Barr was also in attendance.