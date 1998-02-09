AT&T Details NewMini Fiber Node

San Antonio -- AT&T Labs Research raised more than a

few eyebrows at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers' Conference on

Emerging Technologies here, when it detailed a low-cost alternative for broadband-network

upgrades.

Called the 'Mini-Fiber Node,' or MFN, the tiny,

$130-per-home-passed device fits into a housing the size of a four-way tap, and it lets

operators segment their hybrid fiber-coaxial plant into small, 50-home nodes without

having to deal with amplifier respacing or network re-engineering, said Xiaolin Lu, senior

member of technical staff for AT&T's broadband-access-research department.

The MFN uses emerging lightwave techniques to overlay an

operator's existing plant with a fiber-to-the-bridger architecture, Lu said. That

translates into 'abundant, noise-free bandwidth' in both the upstream and

downstream directions.

In the new AT&T approach, operators would install the

MFN after each coaxial line-extender amplifier, then run a separate piece of fiber back to

the headend from each MFN. At the headend, the MFNs are driven by low-cost, uncooled,

Fabry-Perot-style lasers.

Digital traffic running along the fiber is translated from

lightwave back to electrical energy at the MFN, then merged with analog signals on the

coaxial distribution leg.

The approach also frees up extra bandwidth for upstream

communications, which currently cram together in a slim, 35-megahertz slice of bandwidth

between 5 MHz and 40 MHz.

What makes the MFN approach different from other

'fiber-deep' approaches, Lu said, is the fact that MFNs do not include any other

intelligence -- just a converter for translating signals from light to electricity.

'There's no multiplexer, no intelligence -- it's transparent to two-way

traffic, and power consumption is less than 1 watt, so it can be easily powered from the

existing network,' Lu said.

In fact, he added, the bulk of the cost in endorsing the

MFN approach is the fiber deployment itself -- running fibers to each coaxial line

extender.

'Our estimates show that [MFN] including fiber

deployment costs $100 to $200 per home passed, while a traditional upgrade costs $200 to

$400 per home passed,' he said.

Lu showed a slide of a prototype of the new device, and he

said lab tests are under way on an HFC plant in AT&T's lab, as well as in

undisclosed MSO locations.

He did not say when the devices will be commercially

available.