AT&T DEAL HITS SNAG

Denver -- Tele-Communications Inc.'s trip down the

yellow brick road to Basking Ridge, N.J., where AT&T Corp. is headquartered, seems to

have hit a few bumps.

Since last year, the MSO and the long-distance giant have

been in talks -- code-named 'Kansas,' in an allusion to The Wizard of Oz

-- for a trio of deals, which, so far, yielded AT&T's January purchase of

Teleport Communications Group in an all-stock transaction valued at $11.3 billion. The

code name reflects @Home Network in the starring role as Dorothy, AT&T as Oz and cable

operators as wizards, sources said.

But two other deals -- a large AT&T investment into TCI

for network upgrades, and a plan to merge TCI-controlled high-speed-data service @Home

with the already-combining data services of Time Warner Inc. and MediaOne -- are in

trouble, according to executive sources close to the discussions.

A TCI spokeswoman denied that any of the various

At issue, according to sources, are a whirling dervish of details. On the TCI deal,

AT&T is unhappy with the amount of public scrutiny about the deal's progress, as

well as being wary about lending its coveted brand name to an Internet protocol-based

service running on aging cable plant.

On the other side, TCI and other cable operators are

displeased with the chasm between what they consider adequate network quality and

AT&T's legacy of 'overengineering and gold-plating' its networks,

executives said. This could mean that operators might have to spend considerably more than

they feel is necessary to upgrade their plant.

Fueling AT&T's desire to work with cable is a need

to reach into the local loop to provide IP-based telecommunications services to customers.

A merger between the two biggest data services would give

AT&T a national footprint with an in-place high-speed backbone and IP network, where

it could lend its strong brand name to IP phone services. AT&T has so far been unable

to crack the local-exchange-carrier market.

A cash infusion into TCI would give the MSO better

financial muscle to upgrade its clustered systems to provide two-way and other advanced

services.

Officials on all sides have repeatedly declined to discuss

the remaining deals, and that held true last week. Two weeks ago, AT&T chairman and

CEO Michael Armstrong said AT&T's local-loop options include cable,

fixed-wireless and mobile-wireless techniques.

But beyond AT&T's interests, however logical, deal

participants on all sides remain engaged in discussions with other players.

Last week, executive sources close to the merging Road

Runner and MediaOne Express services said they are also in talks with several West Coast

companies, including Oracle Corp., Intel Corp., Sun Microsystems Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

At this point, sources said, the Road Runner/MediaOne

Express group is closer to taking a $1 billion check from one of those companies, after

which it would locate itself on the West Coast and quickly move toward an initial public

offering.

'It is all still up in the air,' said an

executive source who requested anonymity. 'The name of the game is to keep every

potential partner believing that every other potential partner is about to make a deal

[with Road Runner/MediaOne Express].'

Executive sources also said that if Road Runner and

MediaOne Express do link arms with an outside partner, such as Microsoft , there would

still be room for a 'separate but equal' deal with AT&T for

IP-telecommunication services.

'AT&T will try to do something with the pair, in

addition to @Home,' an executive source said. 'They wouldn't be dumb enough

to do a residential IP-telephony thing with only the @Home footprint.'

Tom Jermoluk, chairman and CEO of @Home, said last week

that a merger is still a viable option, but that the complexities of such an arrangement

are problematic.

'Neither one of us [@Home or Road Runner] are looking

at this and saying, 'We've got to do this, or else,' -- it's not like we're facing the

firing squad here,' Jermoluk said.

'Our business model works just fine with 50 million

homes, and theirs [Road Runner/MediaOne] works fine with 27 million homes,' Jermoluk

added. 'But on the other hand, you look at [a merged entity] and say, 'Gee, 80

million homes' -- that's a lot of the upside.'





Reactions from the financial community to the stalled TCI/AT&T talks were mixed last

week.

Spencer Grimes, an analyst with Salomon Smith Barney, noted

that Armstrong has said that he's not going to subsidize operators.

Another analyst, who asked not to be identified, said a

breakdown in @Home and Road Runner/MediaOne Express merger talks is not surprising on

several levels.

'Time Warner wants to keep a tight hold on Road Runner

as its showcase for other Time Warner media and products, and [an @Home] merger could push

that off into the background -- that's not an option for Time Warner,' the

analyst said.

Plus, the deal structure could prove problematic if Time

Warner wants a deal as sweet as the one that Cablevision Systems Corp. got when it joined

@Home last year.

'There are [stock] dilution concerns here,' the

analyst said. 'The other partners would have to say, 'Hey, why would I want this

much dilution?' It would be devastating to [@Home parent At Home Corp.'s]

stock.'

By one analyst's reckoning, Cablevision received 5.5

million At Home shares for access to 11 million passed homes. The Road Runner combination

would bring 27 million homes to the table. Using the same formula, that would mean 54

million At Home shares for Road Runner -- or 40 percent of At Home's outstanding

base.

That analyst, who asked not to be named, did not believe

that this would be overly dilutive, considering what @Home was willing to pay Cablevision.

TCI executives were not available for comment. Wall Street

analysts remained hopeful that TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr. -- acknowledged as the master of reviving stalled deals -- will remove any remaining

obstacles so that broadband-services momentum can proceed.

TCI chairman and CEO John Malone has referred to

long-distance carriers, as well as to banks and large advertisers, as 'anchor

tenants' on the MSO's broadband plant. Those 'anchor tenants' could,

through the economies of scale afforded by the industry's unity on large set-top

orders, offset the steep costs of getting broadband services in motion.

Kent Gibbons contributed to this story