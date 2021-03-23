AT&T's Brenda Laboy Joins Comcast in Top Engineering Post

Brenda Laboy

Brenda Laboy has joined Comcast as VP of network engineering and construction for the Big South region.

The team overseeing the region is headed by Jason Gumbs, senior VP, and based in Norcross, Georgia.

Laboy will head up strategic operations of advanced broadband supporting millions of customers.

Also Read: Wells Fargo Analyst Initiates Cable Distribution Coverage, Calls for Comcast-NBCU Split

Most recently, Laboy was assistant VP of wireless and wireline construction and engineering for AT&T in Los Angeles. She spent over 16 years with the company in a variety of engineering, construction and operations roles beginning in 2004.

“Her comprehensive network buildout expertise will prove particularly beneficial, as we seek to enhance and expand our infrastructure to meet the communications needs of our customers," said Gumbs.