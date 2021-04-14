AT&T To Invest $2 Billion on Digital Divide

AT&T said it will be investing $2 billion over the next three years to "help address" the digital divide, including discounted service to schools.

The Biden Administration will be helping defray some of that investment through subsidy programs like its remote learning subsidies and Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) programs.

AT&T already has its Access from AT&T program to provide qualifying households with wireline internet at $10 per month, but points out that with the addition of the EBB, which will allow more than 30 million homes an additional subsidy of up to $50 per month ($75 on tribal lands), the customer cost for AT&T broadband could be as low $0.

The EBB can either go to the Access program or toward prepaid or postpaid wireless plans like Cricket Wireless.

AT&T's $2 billion investment will also go toward discounted service to schools, colleges and universities, a new "digital learning platform" it is crating in partnership with WarnerMedia, and the launch of connected learning centers with high-speed fiber internet, laptops and tablets.