AT&T Providing Virtual House Calls

AT&T has paired up with "virtual care" company VitalTech to offer free access to remote healthcare.

The company says it is offering 60 days of free telehealth services via the VitalCare platform to business customers, including hospitals and doctors' offices.

AT&T is billing it as a "reliable, end-to-end solution for diagnosing medical conditions in virtual visits that keep folks sheltering in place when possible, reducing the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The government has paved the way for some of that remote patient monitoring and diagnoses by removing Medicare restraints on telehealth during the pandemic.

Doctors and hospitals can diagnose and monitor patients via video, call or messaging on the HIPAA-compliant platform.

“Telehealth is going to play an integral role in containing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mo Katibeh, EVP and chief marketing officer at AT&T Business. “AT&T is committed to keeping people connected during this global pandemic – especially the workers on the frontline who are caring for patients.”