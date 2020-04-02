AT&T Pledges $5.5M to Feed Front-Line COVID-19 Fighters

AT&T is pledging $5.5 million to help feed first responders and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

That starts with a $1.5 million contribution to the World Central Kitchen, the company said Thursday (April 2).

The kitchen is currently delivering packaged meals to nurses, doctors and EMTs. Money will also go to the Salvation Army, Feeding America and Team Rubicon, plus a "host" of additional local organizations AT&T will work with to get food to the most impacted areas.

"Together, these organizations will help create a network of expertise in food security, disaster response and community engagement to deploy the resources needed to reach the most vulnerable populations across the country," AT&T said.

AT&T is already looking after its front-line fighters, boosting the pay of employees in call centers and techs in the field.