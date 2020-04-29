AT&T Funds Expanded Sesame Street Coping Initiative

Most kids know how to get to Sesame Street, but how to navigate to the new normal during COVID-19 is a harder job.

AT&T is investing half a million dollars and enlisting some familiar furry faces to help kids and families cope with the global pandemic.

The investment is in an expansion of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Others Sesame Street initiative (Sesame Street first airs on AT&T's HBO).

The goal is to "help children and their caregivers stay healthy, build resilience, and adjust to a “for-now normal.”

That will include dealing with the "do's and don't's" of face coverings, the illness of a family member, financial insecurity, and how to adjust to what is increasingly a new normal.