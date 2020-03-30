AT&T Boosting Hotspot Data for Customers

Saying it was another way to help people stay better connected during the pandemic, AT&T said it will boost mobile hotspot data by 15 GB per month for each line of an unlimited plan with a current monthly tethering allotment.

Tethering is connecting a device like a laptop or set-top to wireless service for is broadband connection to create a personal mobile hotspot.

AT&T will also provide free express shipping to anyone upgrading their devices, as well as waive or credit activation and restocking fees.

Online orders can choose from several non-contact delivery methods including curb-side pickup.