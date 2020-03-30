AT&T Boosting Hotspot Data for Customers
Saying it was another way to help people stay better connected during the pandemic, AT&T said it will boost mobile hotspot data by 15 GB per month for each line of an unlimited plan with a current monthly tethering allotment.
Tethering is connecting a device like a laptop or set-top to wireless service for is broadband connection to create a personal mobile hotspot.
AT&T will also provide free express shipping to anyone upgrading their devices, as well as waive or credit activation and restocking fees.
Online orders can choose from several non-contact delivery methods including curb-side pickup.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.