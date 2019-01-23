AP Freelance Photojournalist Mohamed Ben Khalifa Killed

Freelance photojournalist Mohamed Ben Khalifa was killed while covering strife in Tripoli Jan. 19, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists citing various sources including the Associated Press and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

Ben Khalifa was killed by shrapnel from shell, according to those reports. He did work for the AP and others. According to AP, since 2014, he had taken more than 260 photos and scores of videos for AP.

Since the Libyan uprising began in 2011, according to CPJ, at least a dozen journalists have been killed while covering the conflict, 10 of those photographers or videographers.

"Mohamed Ben Khalifa's death is a reminder of the utter lack of protection for journalists in Libya, as well as of the dangers to photojournalists on the battlefield," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour. "Libya's Government of National Accord should take immediate steps to hold those responsible to account and ensure the safety of the press covering the ongoing war."

“It is heartbreaking any time a journalist is killed on the job," said AP. "AP works closely with its freelance and staff journalists to try to ensure their safety. The safety of journalists everywhere is paramount, especially those who are working in the most dangerous of places."

According to AP, Ben Khalifa is survived by his wife, Lamya, and a 7-month-old daughter, Rayan.

