AOL, Netscape Still Need Speed

America Online Inc.'s surprise, $4.2 billion buyout of

Netscape Communications Corp. did little to change AOL's need for a broadband play.

For weeks now, AOL has been pressuring the Federal

Communications Commission to regulate an opening of cable's broadband networks to outside

Internet-service providers.

Its fulcrum for that argument: The proposed AT&T Corp.

merger with Tele-Communications Inc. should be blocked unless TCI opens its networks to

alternate ISPs.

AOL's plan, if successful, could dramatically shift the

cable landscape, essentially defining the industry as a "common carrier," or bit

pipe.

But for now, it doesn't look like AOL and Netscape will use

their combined heft to gang up on cable. One Netscape executive, speaking on background,

said AOL's cable agenda "definitely hasn't been mentioned around here" since the

AOL news popped up last Monday.

Yet the AOL/Netscape merger, while strategically important

from a content and technology perspective, still does not address issues related to access

speed, analysts noted. That alone could cause AOL to continue to apply regulatory pressure

on cable.

"This still does not solve AOL's lack of a broadband

play," said Lauren Fine, a financial analyst for Merrill Lynch & Co.

That rings especially true given AOL chairman and CEO Steve

Case's newly expressed desire to extend AOL's reach beyond personal computers, to TVs and

hand-held devices.

Still, AOL and Netscape will likely spend the next few

months sorting out the details of the merger, focusing first on priority issues, like how

to combine Netscape's browser technology with AOL, which currently uses Microsoft Corp.'s

Internet Explorer.

"I'd guess that broadband access via cable is probably

further down the list for AOL now," noted Michael Harris, an analyst with

Phoenix-based Kinetic Strategies Inc.

"My own sense is that nothing will happen for at least

a few years. These aren't near-term issues," Fine said.