Antec Celebrates 10 Years of Optics

Denver -- Antec Network Technologies Corp. is hosting a

lightwave birthday party this week, celebrating 10 years of its entry into optical

technologies and using the fete as a way to describe its metamorphosis from distributor to

manufacturer.

Antec, now headquartered in Atlanta, has come a long way

since its heady days as the largest equipment distributor, based in the Chicago area. It

started with Antec's decision to manufacture its "Laser Link" optical product

line, which triggered a series of moves -- including transitioning to a publicly traded

company -- and culminated in splitting off its TeleWire distribution group.

The first Antec Laser Link was installed Time Warner

Cable's Orlando, Fla., system, as a backup to a microwave transmission.

Now, Antec is going into this week's Western Show in

Anaheim, Calif., with an enhanced version of the Laser Link series, executives said during

a briefing here last week.

Among the enhancements: Link performance form between 1 dB

and 15 dB, in a selectable fashion to "take the guesswork" out of selecting an

optical transmitter, said Emmanuel Vella, vice president of product management for Antec.

"We take the variables of transmission distance,

architecture, fiber used and desired performance, and match it to the appropriate Laser

Link," Vella said.

On the powering side of the network, and as an important

adjunct to discussions of cable telephony that will likely pepper the Western Show floor,

Antec also plans to debut its "local power supply unit," or LPSU, in Anaheim,

executives said. The unit was designed for operators currently offering circuit-switched

telephony to customers with unpredictable penetration rates, officials said.

The LPSU provides primary powering for Arris Interactive

Corp.'s 2-line and 4-line telephony voice ports, and send battery diagnostic information

to the voice ports for transport to a centralized location.

Antec will also unveil a new hub site block converter,

helpful for upstream communications because it combines up to 18 return bands into one

transmitter. Specifically, Antec executives said, the block converter can be added into

networks that lack the fiber capacity to carry signals upstream to the headend. Similar to

dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) techniques, the method is "another way to

create a more transparent hub site," Vella said.