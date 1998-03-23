Analysts Head To Denver With Modest Expectations

Unless Tele-Communications Inc. executives pull off another

series of last-minute negotiations, it's unlikely that blockbuster deals will be

forthcoming from the MSO's analysts meeting this week in Denver.

Company officials last week said TCI expects to announce

year-end results, a personnel matter and, possibly, news about "the future potential

for advanced services on the digital set-top platform," said LaRae Marsik, a TCI

spokeswoman.

Leo J. Hindery Jr., president and chief operating officer

of TCI, hinted at the latter announcement two weeks ago during a financial conference in

Vail, Colo., saying that an alliance, "all based around the box," is likely.

John Malone, chairman and CEO of TCI, will anchor the

three-day conference, scheduled to run Tuesday through Thursday (March 24 to 26) at the

Denver Convention Center.

Hindery is also scheduled for a heavy presentation load

next week, ranging from network upgrades to the outlook for 1998.

Financial analysts said last week that they're not

expecting any word about TCI's work to arrange a merger between high-speed-data

provider @Home Network, which TCI controls, and Time Warner Cable's Road Runner

service as a first step toward a deal with AT&T Corp.

TCI has been working on a series of alliances for several

months that would link AT&T to a blended, nationwide platform for IP

(Internet-protocol) telephony and data services.

To achieve a nationwide footprint for AT&T, @Home and

Road Runner -- the latter of which is separately merging with the MediaOne Express

high-speed-data group -- have been in merger discussions.

A month ago, sources close to the talks told Multichannel

News that negotiations between @Home and Road Runner "went cold."

Meanwhile, Road Runner and MediaOne Express are hoping to

announce the new name and interim management team of their merged company this week, as

well as where in Silicon Valley it will be located, according to executive sources.

An alliance between Road Runner/MediaOne and a large

technology partner -- possibly Sun Microsystems Inc. or Oracle Corp. -- is also likely.

One highly placed MSO source said the merger terms were being tweaked to accommodate the

addition of a big technology partner.

AT&T's talks with TCI continue to be difficult. At

a telecommunications conference hosted by Merrill Lynch last week, AT&T chairman

Michael Armstrong said he "couldn't afford" to upgrade cable's

networks for them, according to one Wall Street analyst who attended the meeting.

And a published report late last week said TCI is also

considering the formation of a separate company, owned by cable operators, focused on IP

telephony.

Marsik said TCI has said previously that it didn't

want to enter the IP-phone market without a partner, but "we haven't really

formalized the matter."

In the few days before their trek from New York to Denver,

the Wall Street community remained jazzed about TCI's performance. They said that

mostly, it doesn't matter that big deals are not in the mix for this week's

conference.

Goldman Sachs & Co.'s Barry Kaplan said he has

been "trying to caution people not to expect too much in the form of grandiose

announcements. I think that it'll be a good meeting, an upbeat meeting." He said

the key number for him will be quarterly cash flow from the cable operations, which he has

estimated at $735 million.

Bear Stearns analyst Ray Katz said synchronizing big news

to blend with TCI's message to lenders and analysts isn't all that important

right now.

Another Wall Street analyst said he wants to hear about how

TCI will finance its aggressive digital platform.

"In the past, like at the Western Show, John Malone

talked about three separate constituencies to help fund these things," the analyst

said. "I want to hear some clarification about that."

Kent Gibbons contributed to this report.