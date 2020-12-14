Advertisers Try to Help Providers Navigate CCPA

The Association of National Advertisers has put out new guidance for service providers on compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act. (CCPA)

That is the law that attempts to fill what its backers see as the consumer privacy void left by the FCC. It provides consumers with "the right to know, the right to delete, and the right to opt-out of the sale of personal information that businesses collect, and includes additional protections for minors."

The guidance is in the form of "nonbinding" principles and best practices, aimed at what ANA suggests is an ever-moving target given the "nearly constant modifications to CCPA regulations by the California Attorney General and the seemingly never-ending compliance finish line."

Also Read: Ad Agencies Team to Tackle Latest CCPA Twist

Back in October, the ad industry filed comments with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on a third set of modifications to CCPA, which were followed by changes approved in a Nov. 3 ballot initiative.

ANA "strategic partners" include Twitter, Facebook and Google.