ANA Opposes Hawaii Privacy Bill
Said it will hurt consumers and businesses
Advertisers are pushing back on a privacy bill currently in the Hawaii legislature.
The Association of National Advertisers has written the leadership of the legislature to oppose HI SB 1009.
According to ANA, in a blog posted Wednesday (Feb. 17), the bill would impede consumer access to products and services, boost compliance costs for businesses hit hard by COVID-19 (which are usually passed on to consumers) and is "just another piece in the continuously evolving jigsaw puzzle of privacy regulation at the state level."
ANA has pushed for national privacy legislation as a way to avoid the compliance nightmare of a balkanized landscape of individual privacy laws by preempting them in favor of a national framework it argues "protects consumers and allows the data driven economy to thrive."
