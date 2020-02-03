Amy to Chair TV Music License Committee

David Amy

David Amy has been named chair of the Television Music License Committee.

The committee is a nonprofit trade association that negotiates the rights to music used in TV station programming.

Amy had been vice chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting until his retirement from that post last May, though he has remained a consultant to the company.

Amy succeeds Charles (Chuck) Sennett who recently retired from Tribune Media.

“We are so pleased that Dave has agreed to take on this new and important role after supporting the Committee for many years," said Janet McHugh, executive sirector of the committee. "His knowledge of the local TV broadcast industry, financial acumen and experience in working with the Committee will be invaluable to our mission.”

Amy had been COO and CFO at Sinclair.

Committee supporters include a laundry list of top TV station groups including Sinclair, Tribune, Tegna, Scripps, Meredith, Cox and the owned stations of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.