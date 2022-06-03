American Broadband Pays $16 Million to Settle Lifeline Complaint

American Broadband & Telecommunications has agreed to pay more than $16 million to settle a Federal Communications Commission complaint that the company had violated its Lifeline program rules, including by applying for broadband subsidy money for ineligible participants.

American Broadband is a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) providing consumer and broadband services in the Midwest.

The company has already paid back $15,063,935.45 to the Universal Service Fund for USF subsidies the FCC said were either for “ineligible and duplicate Lifeline accounts,” or for people who had died.

There is an additional payment of $1,487,249.99. The FCC said the company had also failed to de-enroll ineligible subs, filed to have proper procedures for complying with FCC rules and failed to adequately screen, train or supervise third-party sales agents.

In addition to the company payments, company owner Jeffrey Ansted agreed to pay $67,050 to the U.S. Treasury. ■