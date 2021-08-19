Amazon Pushes House for Broadband Bucks

Amazon, whose business depends on internet access, is calling on the House to follow the Senate's lead and pass the Biden infrastructure bill and its $65 billion for broadband.

"If enacted, this welcome step will go a long way toward finally delivering high-speed internet access to all Americans," said Darren Achord, head of public policy for Amazon's Project Kuiper, a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites that the FCC has approved for broadband delivery.

Achord praised FCC efforts to close the homework gap and help subsidize devices as well as broadband service, but said more needs to be done, including "harmonizing rules and regulations at state and local levels, easing access to existing infrastructure, and focusing the allocation of broadband funding on access and affordability."

According to NASA, Kuiper is the name of "a donut-shaped region of icy bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune," or a belt of small bodies circling a planet, as will be Amazon's ring of small satellites.