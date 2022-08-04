Amazon Hires Taylor Rooks as NFL 'Thursday Night Football' Features Reporter
The Turner and Bleacher Report personality will host feature pieces, sit-down interviews with players and coaches, and more throughout 'TNF’ pregame, halftime and postgame shows
Amazon announced the latest splashy on-air hire for its upcoming takeover of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" franchise -- Turner Sports and Bleacher Report personality Taylor Rooks.
According to Amazon, starting September 15, when the tech giant begins its "TNF" coverage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, Rooks will "host feature pieces, sit-down interviews with players and coaches, and more throughout "TNF’s" pregame, halftime and postgame shows."
Amazon is paying $1 billion a season in a multi-year deal to take over the popular "TNF" regular season games package. It was the second highest rated show in broadcast primetime last season when it was on FOX.
Amazon has already hired veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels away from NBC "Sunday Night Football" to be the lead announcer. Kirk Herbstreit, the biggest name in college football announcing, will handle color. Amazon has also hired award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung, NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman, and colorful journeyman NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as on-air talents for its coverage.
As for Rooks, she'll continue to work for Turner and Bleacher Report, as well.
“Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist, who has already established herself as one of the best interviewers in sports,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of global sports video for Amazon. “We look forward to bringing her engaging and illuminating conversations to our Thursday Night Football coverage.”
Thursday Night Football Schedule:
Pregame Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. EDT. Kickoff Time 8:15 p.m. EDT.
Week 2 - Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)
Week 3 - Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
Week 4 - Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)
Week 5 - Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)
Week 6 - Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)
Week 7 - Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Week 8 - Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Week 9 - Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Week 10 - Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
Week 11 - Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
Week 13 - Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
Week 14 - Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
Week 15 - Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
Week 16 - Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
Week 17 - Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
