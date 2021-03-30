Alfred Liggins III, Craig Robinson Join BMI Board

BMI is adding some new, diverse, voices to its board.

Veteran TV and radio executives Alfred Liggins, III and Craig Robinson have been named directors of BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.), effective April 1.

Also Read: Alfred Liggins III

Music licensing organization BMI represents the public performance rights of 17 million works from over 1.1 million songwriters, composers and publishers.

Liggins is CEO of Urban One and chairman and CEO of its cable network TV One (Comcast is a partner). Robinson is EVP and chief diversity officer for NBCUniversal. His mother and partner, Catherine Hughes, founder of Urban One, has been a BMI board member for almost two decades. Hughes will be transitioning to honorary director in October.

Among other things, Robinson leads Comcast/NBCU's $100 million effort to "fight injustice and inequality." Robinson's mother was a Chinese American public servant and his father one of the first Black consultants for the Fair Employment Practices Commission.

Also Read: Too Long

“Both Alfred and Craig have achieved incredible success at their respective companies, and they each bring innovative leadership, unique perspectives, and key expertise that will make them invaluable additions to the Board," said BMI Board chair Caroline Beasley.