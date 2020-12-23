Ajit Pai's Last FCC Meeting Spotlights Bureau Actions

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has avoided teeing up any controversial decisions for his final public meeting Jan. 13. In fact, he has not scheduled any votes at all.

That means almost certainly no action on the controversial Sec. 230 petition pushed by President Trump and seeking FCC help in regulating social media.

Instead, he will shine a light on the bureau's and their work under his chairmanship.

"This meeting will be different from all that have come before during my time," he blogged. "As you know, the FCC’s staff has done amazing work over the past four years — work that’s contributed to the eye-popping statistics above. Since 2017, I’ve seen many, many times how hard and well they’ve worked — across Bureaus and Offices, across disciplines, and even across the country," he wrote. "In order to give them the recognition they’re due and to let them share with you the results they’ve achieved, I have asked FCC Bureaus, Offices, and Task Forces to prepare presentations highlighting their most significant accomplishments over the past four years. It’s been a privilege to work alongside these outstanding public servants. Three weeks hence, the spotlight properly should shine on them."

He suggested that foregoing votes at the final meeting would hardly pull down the average much. "At the 48 meetings held under my leadership, we’ve voted on a total of 286 items at our monthly meetings — an average of six (5.96, to be precise) items per meeting," he said. "That compares to a recent historical average of well under three."

According to the tentative agenda released Wednesday (Dec. 23), the meeting will feature the following:

"Panel One – The Commission will hear presentations from the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, International Bureau, Office of Engineering and Technology, and Office of Economics and Analytics.

"Panel Two – The Commission will hear presentations from the Wireline Competition Bureau and the Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force.

"Panel Three – The Commission will hear presentations from the Media Bureau and the Incentive Auction Task Force.

"Panel Four – The Commission will hear presentations from the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, Enforcement Bureau, and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

"Panel Five – The Commission will hear presentations from the Office of Communications Business Opportunities, Office of Managing Director, and Office of General Counsel."