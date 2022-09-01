Alliance Featuring Netflix, Amazon and Apple Takes Down Illegal Streamer

Wielding the weapon of legal action, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) said it has helped shutter an illegal German-language streaming operation based in Vietnam that was attracting more than 16 million visitors per month.

According to ACE, since 2019, the sites have provided more than 23,000 movies and 100,000 TV show episodes.

The seven domains operated by HDFilme and xCine now have redirects to the “Watch Legally” section of the ACE website, which features links to over 140 legal streaming services featuring everything from Acorn TV to Zap2it.

ACE said Vietnam is a growing online piracy exporter and hub for streaming piracy sites. The sites were shut down thanks to “legal actions taken in Europe and cross-regional investigative work,” the group said.

ACE board members include Amazon, Apple TV Plus, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. It is chaired by Motion Picture Association chairman Charles Rivkin. ■