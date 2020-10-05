ACA Connects Raises Digital Media Profile

ACA Connects has added a new media production staffer to help guide its expanding digital presence.

Nathan Penrod has joined the association as digital media specialist.

Serving constituencies via digital connections has become a necessity during the pandemic as conferences, meetings seminars and more have moved online.

Penrod is formerly a marketing and design specialist with the Frankfort (Ky.) Plant Board, which provides cable and telecom services (as well as electric and water utilities) to two counties.

"Clearly, digital communications have an even more vital role in every aspect of our lives since the start of the COVID pandemic," said ACA Connects President Matt Polka. "We look forward to working with Nathan and the entire ACA Connects team to showcase our members’ dedication to delivering broadband to all. We are committed to reporting to all our constituencies and policymakers how our members have ‘stepped up’ during this pandemic. We look forward to working with Nathan on all levels of ACA Connects media efforts.”