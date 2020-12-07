YouTube App for Android TV Adds 8K Support

Smart TVs capable of 8K resolution still costs thousands of dollars, and only around 500,000 such sets will be shipped to the U.S. this year, according to Statista.

But there are already a few notable 8K programming options for these TVs. YouTube added support for 8K video all the way back in 2015, and some smartphones are able to shoot video at that resolution.

The latest: the changelog for the new YouTube app update (version 2.12.08) for Android TV (Android 10 and up) offers “limited” 8K support.

It’s not clear how limited “limited” means. But there are few other OTT devices and apps on the market right now that can stream

8K video.