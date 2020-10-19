Fates & Fortunes: Oct. 19, 2020

COMCAST

Dalila Wilson-Scott (Image credit: Comcast)

Dalila Wilson-Scott was promoted to president and chief diversity officer at Comcast Corp., responsible for overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion activities. She will continue to lead the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

COMCAST

Elaine Barden has beem tapped as VP, business development for Comcast’s West Division. She had been VP of business development and strategic initiatives for Comcast’s California Region for the past two years.

Andy Rooke (Image credit: Crown Media Family Networks)

CROWN MEDIA

Andy Rooke was elevated to chief operating officer at Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks. Rooke, who will continue as CFO, will assume responsibility for strategy and business development and lead all non-cable business units.

KEYSIGHT

Keysight Technologies has appointed Satish Dhanasekaran as chief operating officer. He had been head of the company’s Communications Solutions Group, addressing wireline and wireless providers, since 2017.

Ashley Diebert (Image credit: Piano)

PIANO

Ashley Deibert has joined customer experience platform Piano Software as chief marketing officer. She comes from Taplytics, where she had been the company’s senior VP of global marketing.

SEABORN

Steve Orlando was named CEO of Seaborn Networks, a developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems. He comes from from Zayo Group, where he served as the senior VP of fiber and network solutions.

TAG

Trade group the Technology Association of Georgia has named Mike Toplisek to its board of directors. Toplisek is president of Atlanta-based internet service provider EarthLink.

Carlos Zapata (Image credit: Telemundo)

TELEMUNDO

Carlos Zapata is joining Telemundo-owned station WNJU New York as a general assignment reporter, effective Nov. 9. He was an anchor and reporter at Telemundo station KXTX in Dallas-Fort Worth.

WARNERMEDIA

JP Colaco (Image credit: AT&T)

Jean-Paul (JP) Colaco has joined WarnerMedia as head of advertising sales. A former ad-sales executive at Hulu and Vessel, he comes to WarnerMedia from Apple, where he lead the Americas for the Apple Search advertising business.

WOW

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone has promoted Gary Nilsen to senior VP, engineering. He will continue to guide development for the company’s network and engineering operations, focused on driving innovation for WOW!’s product and services offerings.

Ryan Mitchell (Image credit: WOW)

WOW

Ryan Mitchell advanced to VP, network, product and service engineering at WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone. He had been senior director, network, product and service engineering, where he led his teams in technology operations.

Erika Nardini (Image credit: Barstool Sports)

WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment has elected Erika Nardini to its board of directors. She is the CEO of Barstool Sports, where she helped launch more than 35 brands in sports, entertainment, female lifestyle and sports betting.

BRIEFLY NOTED …

Michael Snow has joined Extreme Reach as director of product marketing for its AdBridge cloud platform, with a specific focus on creative asset management. … Liberty Media has named Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali as president and CEO of Formula 1, effective in January 2021. Chase Carey will become the racing circuit’s nonexecutive chairman. … Jennifer Yohe has joined MediaKind in Frisco, Texas, as executive VP of business affairs. A former senior VP at Comcast Cable, she was president and chief business officer of Xtreme Concepts Racing. …Redline Communications Group has named Dr. Aimee Chan to its board of directors. She is the president and CEO of Norsat International. … Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Darrell Davis as VP of enterprise business transformation. He was VP and chief process improvement officer of enterprise process management at Xcelerate Solutions. … Kevin Rocks has joined South Reach Networks as executive VP of sales and marketing. He had been manager for the International Carrier Group at Looking Glass Networks.