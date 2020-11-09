Fates & Fortunes: Nov. 9, 2020

Emily Powers (Image credit: BritBox)

BRITBOX

Emily Powers was promoted to executive VP and head of BritBox North America. A member of the streaming service’s original launch team, she had been senior VP and commercial head.

CBS

CBS Entertainment Group has elevated Bryon Rubin to chief operating officer, overseeing all financial and business operations that support its divisions. He will continue as chief financial officer.

Dale Older (Image credit: Innovid)

INNOVID

Television analytics and advertising platform Innovid has named Dale Older chief operating officer. He had been chief product officer at Integral Ad Science.

MAGELLAN

Magellan Advisors has named John Williams engineering program manager. He led fiber-to-the-home deployments for Bristol (Tenn.) Essential Services and Erwin (Tenn.) Utilities.

SESAME WORKSHOP

Steve Youngwood was elevated to CEO of Sesame Workshop in New York. He had been the children’s TV producer’s chief operating officer and president of its Media & Education division.

Sherrie Westin (Image credit: Sesame Workshop)

SESAME WORKSHOP

Sherrie Westin was tapped as president of Sesame Workshop. She had been

the president of the educational TV nonprofit’s Social Impact & Philanthropy division.

SMI

Ad data company Standard Media Index has named Todd Koons as VP, strategic partnerships, a new post. He was manager, marketing & media, licensing management & contract compliance at PwC.

Paul Segre (Image credit: Synamedia)

SYNAMEDIA

Video software provider Synamedia has named Paul Segre as CEO, replacing the departed Yves Padrines. Segre had been chairman and CEO of customer experience software firm Genesys.

TV ONE

Michelle L. Rice was named president of TV One and Cleo TV. Rice had been general manager of TV One since 2019 and spearheaded the 2019 launch of women-targeted network Cleo TV.

Tom Ryan (Image credit: ViacomCBS)

VIACOMCBS

Tom Ryan has been named president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, overseeing CBS All Access (to relaunch as Paramount Plus next year) and Pluto TV. He was CEO of Pluto TV.

VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) chief operating officer Kelly Day will take on an expanded role as president of streaming, VCNI, overseeing all non-U.S. digital and streaming platforms.

Channing Dungey (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

WARNER BROS.

Channing Dungey has been named chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, effective with the retirement of current chief Peter Roth early next year. She most recently was VP of original series at Netflix.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Ryan Spoon has joined BetMGM as chief operating officer. He was senior VP of social and digital content at ESPN. … Firstlight Media has added Bal O'Neil as VP of solutions engineering, Eric Goldstein as head of business development, and John Ferrandino as head of sales. All three executives will be responsible for delivering partner and client solutions for video service providers. … Fox News Channel signed veteran on-air reporter John Roberts to a new multiyear deal as chief White House correspondent. … Subscription commerce and customer experience platform Piano has named Joanna Catalano as chief growth officer. She comes from Dentsu Aegis. … Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped David Morgan as VP of digital sports news for its 21 regional sports networks. The sports-media veteran has worked at USA Today Sports Media Group, Yahoo! Sports and the Los Angeles Times. … Sony/ATV Music Publishing has elevated John Pires to executive VP, global business development. Pires was senior VP, business development.