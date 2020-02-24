MCN Online Extra | Feb. 24, 2020
By MCN Staff
COVER STORY
Marquee Sports Network Steps Up to the Plate
The Chicago Cubs’ new Marquee Sports Network joins a crowded sports TV field with high hopes and a big carriage question
PLUS:
More Than a South Side Story at NBC Sports Chicago
Outlook Uncertain for RSN Business Overall
AGENDA
Sunwise Sheds Light on Socially Responsible Subjects
TECH
Cable Is Gadget Makers’ New Battleground
SPECIAL REPORT: TECH LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Building a 2020 Tech Vision
Fates & Fortunes
MCN’S MOST VIEWED
Top stories on multichannel.com, Feb. 7-20
1. Altice to Buy Service Electric New Jersey Systems for $150M
2. Starz to Exit Xfinity Lineup Feb. 11
3. AT&T Content Chief Dan York to Leave March 1
4. AT&T TV App Ends Support for Roku
5. Fox News Channel Dominates Weekly Cable Ratings Charts
THE FIVE SPOT
Mark Eamer, VP of IMDb TV
