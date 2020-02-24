MCN Online Extra | Feb. 24, 2020

COVER STORY

Marquee Sports Network Steps Up to the Plate

The Chicago Cubs’ new Marquee Sports Network joins a crowded sports TV field with high hopes and a big carriage question

More Than a South Side Story at NBC Sports Chicago

Outlook Uncertain for RSN Business Overall

AGENDA

Sunwise Sheds Light on Socially Responsible Subjects

TECH

Cable Is Gadget Makers’ New Battleground

SPECIAL REPORT: TECH LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Building a 2020 Tech Vision



Fates & Fortunes



Freeze Frame

MCN’S MOST VIEWED

Top stories on multichannel.com, Feb. 7-20

1. Altice to Buy Service Electric New Jersey Systems for $150M

2. Starz to Exit Xfinity Lineup Feb. 11

3. AT&T Content Chief Dan York to Leave March 1

4. AT&T TV App Ends Support for Roku

5. Fox News Channel Dominates Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

THE FIVE SPOT

Mark Eamer, VP of IMDb TV