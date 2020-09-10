BAMTech Gets a Website, Logo

BAMTech Media, the technology services and video streaming operation spun out of MLBAM, quietly launched a corporate web site last week as the company pushes toward a bigger deal with The Walt Disney Company that will center on an array of new direct-to-consumer OTT offerings.

BamTECH also has its own logo, as well as presences on a set of social media channels – Twitter (@bamtechmedia), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Dan Rayburn, EVP of StreamingMedia.com and a principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan, caught wind of the web site launch last week:

BAMTECH Media launches their new website: https://t.co/WRxIyDZYh9 Disney deal still working through closing. pic.twitter.com/SrQwmLVzbH

— Dan Rayburn (@DanRayburn) September 21, 2017

The presence on the web comes as Disney looks to pay $1.58 billion for an additional 42% stake in BAMTech, following an earlier deal that netted Disney a 33% stake in the OTT specialist, which is now led by CEO Michael Paull.

RELATED: Feds OK Disney’s BAMTech Buy

The BAMTech site offers the typical kind of details and background one would expect, while also listing some stats that speak to the scalability of its platform, noting that in 2016 the company streamed 50,000-plus live events and 100,000-plus hours of content. It also touts having the capacity for more than 450 live simultaneous events, underpinned by TOCs in New York, San Francisco and Amsterdam and datacenters on six continents.

And BAMTech is looking to grow rapidly, based on its dozens of open positions, including several broadcast infrastructure engineering slots, director/VP of business development and content acquisition, Android and Apple platforms engineers, director or eSports marketing, VP of growth/user acquisition, Minor League Baseball Cutter (part-time), senior product manager of Ad Tech, and UX/product designer, to name but just a few.