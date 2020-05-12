What's Premiering This Week (May 11-May 17)
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 11 to May 17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 13 -- The Wrong Missy (movie) -- Netflix
May 15 -- Basketball County: In the Water (documentary) -- Showtime
May 15 -- The Great (comedy) -- Hulu
May 17 -- Snowpiercer (drama) -- TNT
May 17 -- Hightown (drama) -- Starz
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.