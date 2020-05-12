What's Premiering This Week (May 11-May 17)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 11 to May 17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 13 -- The Wrong Missy (movie) -- Netflix

May 15 -- Basketball County: In the Water (documentary) -- Showtime

May 15 -- The Great (comedy) -- Hulu

May 17 -- Snowpiercer (drama) -- TNT

May 17 -- Hightown (drama) -- Starz