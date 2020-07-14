TV One Sets July 19 Premiere Date for ‘Coins For Love’ Original Movie
TV One will debut its original movie Coins For Love on July 19, the network said Tuesday.
The film, a sequel to TV One’s Coins For Christmas film, will bring back stars Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, TC Carson, Kendrick Cross and Karon Joseph Riley. The story follows single mother Madison Morris (Atkins) as she struggles to make ends meet while starting a new career, raising two teens on her own and trying to choose between an old flame and new love interest, said the network.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.