Topic Drops Video Trailers for Original Scripted Series

Upstart subscription streaming service Topic previewed two of its upcoming scripted series, The Accidental Wolf and Release, as part of its Aug. 11 virtual TCA summer tour presentation.

The Accidental Wolf, which debuts Nov. 26, follows an upscale New Yorker who finds her life suddenly upended after she receives a distressing call from a dying stranger who pleads with her to help save the life of his pregnant wife, according to the service, which offers original series as well as acquired movies and shows from around the world.

Release, premiering Sept. 3, reveals a series of interconnected portraits from the first several months of a fictional pandemic as it strikes the quiet outskirts of an American city. The series stars Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) and Lana McKissack (A Christmas Movie Christmas).