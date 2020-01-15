TCA: TNT to Premiere 'Snowpiercer' in May
TNT will debut its post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Snowpiercer on May 31, the network announced during its Jan. 15 Television Critics Association press tour presentation.
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe, according to TNT.
Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Daveed Diggs.
