TCA: Starz Unveils 'Outlander' Trailer

Starz Tuesday released a new trailer for its original drama series Outlander, which debuts its fifth season on Feb. 16.

The 12-episode fifth season of the series finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge, according to Starz. The series, which stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, is based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series.

Starz has already renewed Outlander for a sixth season.