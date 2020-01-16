TCA: OWN to Debut 'Cherish the Day' in February
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will debut its anthology series Cherish the Day over two nights beginning Feb. 11.
The Ava DuVernay-produced series will premiere Feb. 11 with limited commercials, with a second episode debuting Feb. 12, according to OWN. The eight-episode series will continue to air on Wednesdays, according to OWN.
The first season of Cherish the Day chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day.
