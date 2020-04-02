TBS' 'The Last O.G.' to Return April 7

TBS will premiere the third season of The Last O.G. on April 7, the network said Thursday.

The series, which stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, follows the exploits of a former inmate who looks to pick up his life in his old, now gentrified neighborhood of Brooklyn. The Last O.G. is executive produced by Tracy Morgan, Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Joel Zadak of Artists First, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones, and Steve Ast.