Starz Picks Up Unscripted 'Outlander' Series

Starz has commissioned an unscripted travel docu-series featuring the stars of its hit series Outlander.

The series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, features Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore the complex heritage of their native Scotland, according to the premium channel.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, president, original programming of Starz in a statement. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”