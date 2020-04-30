Spectrum's 'L.A.'s Finest' Returns in June

Spectrum will debut the second season of its drama series L.A.'s Finest on June 8, the company announced Thursday.

The series, an spinoff from the Bad Boys theatrical movie franchise, stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as LAPD officers taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, according to Spectrum. Additional cast includes Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson, with season two guest stars Orlando Jones and Kelly Rowland.

L.A. Finest is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television as well as 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.