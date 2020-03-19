Trending

Showtime to Launch 'Billions' New Season in May

Showtime will debut the fifth season of its drama series Billions on May 3, the network said Thursday. 

The fifth season of the series, which stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will see rivalries reignited and new enemies rise and take aim, according to the network. New actors joining the cast include Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies. 