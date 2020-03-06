Showtime Launches Trailer for 'Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels'

Showtime Friday rolled debuted the official trailer of its new drama series Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels, which premieres April 26.

The series, a spinoff of Showtime's Penny Dreadful series which aired from 2014-2016, explores a mix of the supernatural and combustible reality of 1938 Los Angeles, where a grisly murder shocks the city, according to the network.

The series stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.