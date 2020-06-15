'Search Party' Returns on HBO Max in June

Drama series Search Party will mark its debut on the HBO Max streaming service on June 25, the service said Monday.

Search Party, which ran for two seasons on TBS, will continue the exploits of a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return, according to HBO Max. Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner star in the comedy thriller.