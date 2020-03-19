Pop TV to Simulcast ‘One Day At A Time’ Premiere

Pop TV will simulcast its March 24 premiere of One Day at a Time with sister ViacomCBS services TV Land and Logo, the network said Thursday.

The series, which debuts its fourth season on Pop Tv after three seasons on Netflix, follows the lives of a Cuban American family and stars Justina Machado and Rita Moreno. The series is based on producer Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name.

Pop TV’s One Day At A Time episodes will follow all-new episodes of the final season of Schitt’s Creek before moving to its permanent 9 pm time slot on April 14th.