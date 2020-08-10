Peacock Teases ‘Save By The Bell,’ ‘A.P. Bio’ Returns

Peacock on Monday debuted video trailers for its upcoming original series reboot Save By The Bell and off NBC pickup A.P. Bio during the streaming service’s virtual TCA summer tour presentation.

Saved By The Bell, based on the 1990’s NBC sitcom, brings back original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez as they interact with a new generation of Bayside High students. The series debuts on Peacock Sept. 3.

The streaming service will also debut the third season of A.P. Bio after the first two seasons aired on NBC. The series continues to follow the exploits of disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), who returned to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.